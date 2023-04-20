This is the difference you make: meet Rebecca, On-Call Firefighter at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service were delighted to welcome Rebecca Lea to the team as an on-call firefighter in November 2022, after she overcome numerous barriers to do so.

Her tenacity and determination helped her get through elements of the recruitment process that had previously proven difficult, including the role-related and physical tests.

Rebecca talks about what the role as an on-call firefighter involves:

“Being an on-call firefighter involves everything from looking after the community, attending road traffic collisions, fires and water rescue. No job is ever the same and every call out is different.”

When asked about what the best thing about being an on-call firefighter, she says:

“The challenges which test you - I have only just started with the Service, but I feel there is a strong bond between the firefighters in the station and it’s great to be part of that team.”

Rebecca went into more detail about the biggest challenges she faces as an on-call firefighter:

“The biggest challenge I have faced since first starting the process to be a firefighter is the strength required. As a female and more of an endurance sports person, I will admit I have sometimes found carrying the equipment a challenge! This has not stopped me, though, and I worked hard to build up my strength to pass the recruitment process and have further improved my strength to pass my initial training.”

Rebecca explains how she responded to the disappointment of initially falling short in the recruitment process and how she never gave up, thanks to the support around her:

“It was tough and challenging at times to find the motivation to carry on when I failed the first time, but I was determined to do so and, with the support of my station and close friends and their belief in me, I picked myself up and carried on.

“Even when I failed the role related tests, they were there to encourage me to try again. The crew at my station even gave up their time to help me improve my strength - I will be forever grateful for that.”

Rebecca offers advice to anyone who is considering becoming an on-call firefighter:

“I would say to anyone wanting to become a firefighter to go for it. It has been a massive learning experience for me; I have learnt so much and there’s still more to come. Everyone has been so supportive.

“Give anything a go because if you never try you never know. If you find something hard there will be people who you can ask for support and with the right determination and drive you can get through anything. Coming from someone like me, who had two attempts at the equipment carry, anything is possible!”

We are currently looking for on-call firefighters to join our service. This is a paid position, not a voluntary role. If Rebecca’s story has inspired you and you live or work within five minutes of an on-call fire station, or would be able to do your main job remotely from one of our stations, learn more about our roles and how to apply at our online Q&A session on April 25. Click here to book your place.