Transforming support for children and young people with SEND in Warwickshire

An innovative resource has launched to support neurodivergent children and young people in Warwickshire.

A co-produced resource on the Graduated Approach for Neurodivergent Children and Young People, is set to be launched in schools across Warwickshire this week.

The Graduated Approach is an innovative resource that aims to provide a comprehensive guide to support the education and development of neurodivergent students. It has been developed through a collaborative effort between Warwickshire County Council, health partners, local schools, parents, carers, and young people and has been designed to provide a stepped approach to identifying and addressing the needs of neurodivergent children and young people.

The new document includes guidance for schools on how to identify and assess neurodivergent needs, as well as practical advice on how to implement interventions and support strategies. It also emphasises the importance of involving parents, carers and young people in decision making and ensuring that their voices are heard.

Warwickshire County Council’s Strategic Director for People, Nigel Minns said:

"We are delighted to launch The Graduated Approach for Neurodivergent Children and Young People in Warwickshire schools. This co-produced resource is a fantastic example of collaboration between schools, health partners, parents, carers and young people, and will play an important role in ensuring that we are providing the best possible support for our neurodivergent students."

The new resource has been developed in response to growing recognition of the unique challenges faced by neurodivergent children and young people and aims to ensure that all children and young people receive the support they need to thrive, regardless of their individual needs.

The Graduated Approach can be found here.

Find information and advice for neurodivergent people and their families here.