Father Hudson's - Multiple Roles in Warwickshire

If you would like to work with us, please check the vacancies below. Vacancies may also be advertised online, in the press or in relevant journals. All applications must be on our standard application form. We may post vacancies on this site for other charities to which we offer an HR service. These may be identified by an asterisk (*) against the department name. We are happy to retain details on file if you wish to register your interest in working for us. Please email us on recruitmenthr@fatherhudsons.org.uk

We may have vacancies in our various Community projects (various locations), social work, family support, St George’s House (our head office), St Catherine’s Bungalows, St Catherine’s Day Service, Domiciliary Care, and St Joseph’s Care Home based in Coleshill.

To see a curent list of vacancies, please visit: https://www.fatherhudsons.org.uk/vacancies.htm