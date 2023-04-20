Refresh your habits at home for spring

As we welcome the arrival of spring, Warwickshire’s residents are being reminded of small changes in daily routines that can make a big difference.

Warwickshire County Council has published a series of useful tips for households so that they know how to make those changes, to reduce household expenses and cut carbon emissions.

As the weather gets warmer, it's a great time to start thinking about reducing energy consumption and costs around the home. One simple way to achieve this is by turning down the thermostat a few degrees, which can save money on your heating bills.

Another way to save money on bills this spring is by taking advantage of natural light. By opening up your curtains or blinds during the day, you can make use of the sunlight instead of turning on artificial lights, reducing your electricity consumption and bills.

Drying clothes outdoors is also a great way to save energy and money during springtime. With warmer weather and more hours of daylight, you can take advantage of the natural warmth and breeze to dry clothes outside, rather than using an energy-hungry tumble dryer.

By adopting these simple habits, residents can enjoy the spring weather while also reducing their energy consumption, saving money on bills, and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Rob Powell, Strategic Director for Resources at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"Spring is the perfect time to look at your habits at home and make small changes that will have a big impact on your energy bills. By taking advantage of natural light and drying clothes outdoors, households can save money and reduce their carbon footprint."

Other changes that households can make this spring include:

Turning off lights when not in use

Walking, cycling or using public transport rather than driving

Reducing water consumption by fixing leaks and using water-efficient appliances

Planting trees and shrubs to provide shade and reduce cooling costs in the summer

Warwickshire County Council is committed to promoting sustainable living and encouraging residents to adopt eco-friendly habits. By working together, we can make a positive impact on the environment and save money on bills.

Support available for Warwickshire residents, such as help paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found on the Cost of Living website.

Information to stay safe and well this spring can be found on our Wellness webpages.