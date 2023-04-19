Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service to join Women in the Fire Service Snowdon climb in support of the Fire Fighters Charity

A group of colleagues from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) are among 130+ women from 28 Fire and Rescue Services across the UK who will climb Snowdon on 26th April.

The hike is being supported by Women in the Fire Service (WFS), a group dedicated to achieving equality and helping women reach their full potential within the profession, and will raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

For the women involved, there are a number of motivations for taking on this difficult climb up Wales’ tallest mountain.

Rachael, Water Officer for WFRS, often acts as a support driver while walking with her husband. She said: “I thought it was time I had my own challenge so Snowdon here I come! I've not tackled a mountain before and just hoping the combined positive energy of all those walking will help haul me up the steepest parts."

Diane, a member of the Fire Control team, is climbing in memory of former WFRS Chief Fire Officer Kieran Amos and in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity, who have helped her twice over the last few years. She’s joined by Fire Control Watch Manager Claire, who loves walking and challenging herself and jumped at the opportunity to do so whilst meeting other fire service colleagues and raising money for a worthy cause. Fire Control Crew Manager Izzy added, “There’s something wild and breathtakingly beautiful about the Snowdonia landscape, I’m so excited to be going back and I feel super empowered to be involved in this journey with hundreds of inspiring women from other Fire Services.”

Community and Commercial Training Manager Clare is also climbing in memory of her nephew Joe, who died suddenly from an undetectable heart problem at the age of 26: “I felt that this was something I could do in Joe's memory.”

The women’s collective efforts will help to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity, which provides specialist lifelong support to those who have worked in the UK’s fire and rescue services, empowering individuals to achieve mental, physical, and social well-being throughout their lives. The charity relies on regular donations from fire and rescue service personnel, past and present, as well as the general public, to meet the £12m cost of operating its support services.

Charlotte Smith, Community Fundraiser at The Fire Fighters Charity, said: “This is an incredible example of fire and rescue service representatives from right across the UK coming together for a common cause, and we’re so grateful to all the women taking part in this climb for choosing us to support.

“Funds raised from events like this go such a long way in helping us continue to support thousands of fire service personnel and their families every year with their physical and mental wellbeing. On behalf of everyone at The Fire Fighters Charity, a huge thank you to everyone involved - and best of luck for next week!”

Those wishing to support this cause with a donation can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/wfs-snowdon2023.