Warwickshire resident receives bravery award after saving neighbour from house fire

A Warwickshire resident who saved their elderly neighbour from a fire in their bungalow has been commended by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Monica Lemon, from Wellesbourne, was honoured for her bravery at a ceremony after rushing to 93-year-old Joyce Cook’s aid following the fire in February.

Monica was in her bungalow when she smelt smoke. Thinking the smell was inside her home she searched until she realised the smoke was coming from outside. Once outside Monica could see smoke pouring out of Joyce's bungalow and another neighbour quickly raised the alarm to say that Joyce was still inside.

Without thinking and acting purely on instinct, Monica entered the bungalow through the front door. She couldn't see to begin with as the smoke was so thick, but then suddenly saw the white of Joyce's hair so grabbed her and pulled her outside.

Once outside the fire crew arrived and took swift action to put the fire out and rescue Joyce's cat, whilst ambulance colleagues checked over those involved in the incident. When the crew explained to Joyce that she had lost her kitchen, she replied: "I could do with a new carpet anyway!"

Although Joyce received medical attention at the scene, it’s great to report that Joyce, Monica and the cat are now all ok. Joyce has since been re-housed in a neighbouring bungalow, so the two friends will remain neighbours!

Mrs Lemon was presented with a Certificate of Commendation by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, at a ceremony last month.

Also in attendance was Mrs Lemon’s daughter, son-in-law, Ms Cook and her family as well as the crew who attended the fire on February 21, 2023.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook said:

“Monica acted quickly when she saw that Ms Cook’s property was on fire and rushed in to rescue her friend. Without her quick actions and willingness to help, this incident could have had a very different story.

“While Monica’s bravery is to be commended, we wouldn’t recommend that anyone run into a burning building in any circumstance. You could be putting yourself into severe danger. If you discover fire, get out, stay out, call 999 and wait for the emergency services to arrive.

“Luckily for all involved, this ended with a real story of bravery, friendship and community spirit for two very lovely neighbours. As the Chief Fire Officer, I was honoured to present Monica with her Certificate of Commendation and delighted that Joyce was there to see her friend receive it.”

If you have any concerns about fire safety in the home, there are some simple steps that you can take to reduce the risk. This includes ensuring that you have working smoke alarms on every floor of you home and test them regularly. They can provide you with valuable time to evacuate and call 999 in the event of fire.

For fire safety advice, including tips and information on how to reduce the risk of fire in the home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

To arrange a Safe and Well visit for yourself or a family member visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety/apply-safe-well-visit/1.