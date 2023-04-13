Council seeks residents’ views on bus services in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council is inviting all residents to share their thoughts on bus services in the county through a new survey aimed at informing an upcoming marketing campaign.

The online survey, which is closely linked to the recent formation of the Warwickshire Enhanced Partnership for Buses, will gather feedback on various aspects of local bus services, including:

Why residents use buses;

How often residents use buses;

Residents’ thoughts of current bus services; and

What improvements that they would like to see.

The survey will be open until 23:59 on Friday 21 April 2023, and all responses will be kept anonymous. The results of this survey will be added to previously completed pieces of research to best inform a branding initiative and associated marketing campaign for the Strategic Partnership for Buses.

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities, said: "We are committed to supporting the delivery of safe, reliable, and affordable bus services that meet the needs of our communities. This survey is a crucial part of our plans to create a cohesive brand for the Warwickshire Strategic Partnership for Buses that will represent the diverse range of providers operating within the County.”

To complete the survey, visit: https://citcom.co.uk/info/warwickshire-bus-survey/

Find out more about the Warwickshire Strategic Partnership for Buses: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3664/new-enhanced-partnership-for-buses-launches-in-warwickshire

For more information about bus services in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport