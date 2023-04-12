Put a spring in your child’s step

Warwickshire County Council continues its series of spring health messages with some advice for families around creating healthy habits with children.

There is lots to look forward to in Spring, getting out in nature and appreciating colourful flowers, blue skies, the smell of cut grass and, if we’re lucky, some warmer weather. It also presents a good time for people to think about fresh starts and spring cleaning at home and in their lives.

Throughout April, Warwickshire County Council will share tips on different ways to review habits and this week the focus is on some different ways to bring some daily joy through healthy activities for children and young people.

Keep active

According to the World Health Organisation, toddlers and pre-schoolers should be physically active every day for at least three hours and older children and young people should aim for an average of 60 minutes of physical activity every day. Activities involving moving around, such as playing “tag”, skipping, and dancing can be good ideas to start with. If you would like more Inspiration on different ways to keep your child energetic, visit the Keep active webpage.

Create healthy eating habits

Children should eat five or more portions of fruit and vegetables every day. Most of their calories should be from healthier foods and lots of sugary or high-fat foods should be avoided. To help them eat them right amount it’s good start with small portions and let them ask for more if they want it. For support and advice to support development of pre-school children, visit Warwickshire County Council’s “You and Your Child”. For your teenagers you can find some tips for healthy eating by the British Nutrition Foundation.

Boost mental health

Children experience all sorts of emotions as part of growing up – fear, disappointment, sadness, anxiety, anger, joy, hope and so on. Parents and carers can support children to give them the best chance to stay mentally healthy. Encouraging and guiding a child to think about their mental health and well-being are vital skills you can teach them from a young age. A positive relationship with their carers directly and positively affects a child’s mental health. Visit the Health services for children and family webpage for a range of health and emotional well-being services that provide information, advice and support to children and young people.

Social and leisure activities

Most children are inclined to be very friendly, and tend to enjoy getting out and about, mixing with others, and learning new things. Social interaction is significant for a child’s development and their overall well-being. or information, advice, and guidance on leisure, activities, and culture, visit SearchOut Warwickshire www.searchout.warwickshire.gov.uk and introduce your child to new habits that they can enjoy and which have a positive impact on them.

John Coleman, Assistant Director for Children and Families Services at Warwickshire County Council said: “Spring is a great time to focus on our daily habits and adjust where we need to. We all want our children to be healthy, happy, safe, and fulfilled. Positive outcomes are also associated with better school attendance, academic performance, self-esteem, and overall health.

“What we teach our children when they are young, and the habits we help them to form, can have a lasting effect as they grow up.”

For a wider range of support for your family visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies and if you wish to keep up-to-date with advice, information, activities subscribe to the weekly newsletter of Family and Information services.