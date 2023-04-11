Time set for UK Emergency Alerts test

A UK-wide test of the life-saving public Emergency Alerts system will take place at 3pm on Sunday 23 April.

The Emergency Alerts system is a UK government service which will enable people to be contacted via their mobile phone when lives are in danger. It will be used to warn you in the event of emergencies, such as severe flooding, fires or extreme weather.

Emergency Alerts have already been used successfully in a number of other countries, including the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan, where it has been widely credited with saving lives, for example, during severe weather events.

When you get an emergency alert, your mobile phone or tablet may:

make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent

vibrate

read out the alert

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts. If you don’t have a mobile phone, you’ll still be kept informed through other channels to warn you when there is a threat to life.

Click here to read FAQs on the Emergency Alerts system.

You can opt out of receiving emergency alerts; for more information on how to do this, click here

You can also visit the government website for the latest information or see the latest news update here