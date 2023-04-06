Residents encouraged to become childminders

Local residents are being encouraged to become childminders with the support of Warwickshire County Council.

Childminding is a rewarding and flexible career, which allows people to work from home as their own boss while providing essential high-quality care and education for younger children.

Any residents who enjoy working with children and have a home that's suitable for childcare are encouraged to consider choosing this rewarding profession. To become a childminder, residents should:

Have a suitable space for children to play, learn and grow, including access to regular outdoor learning such as a secure garden or play area; and

Need to be able to provide activities and learning opportunities that are appropriate for the children in their care.

To support new childminders, Warwickshire County Council are offering advice and support to help people through the process of becoming a childminder from business and financial considerations to achieving their successful registration.

Mandy Latham, Early Years Entitlement, Sufficiency and Business Lead Commissioner at Warwickshire County Council, said: "Being a childminder is a rewarding job that can make a real difference in the lives of young children, providing the building blocks for future learning and education whilst enabling the childminder to continue to care for their own children in the home.”

“We’re offering this package of support because we want to encourage more people to consider becoming childminders and to help Warwickshire to continue to provide the best possible care and education for children in the County."

The Warwickshire County Council website has more information on how to become a childminder, including details on the training and support available: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childcare/become-childminder