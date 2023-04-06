Longer summer opening makes recycling Easier at your friendly local recycling centre

Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents that recycling will become even easier with extended summer opening times now in operation.

Offering greater flexibility with a late-night opening on Wednesdays until 6:15pm (excluding Stockton, Shipston and Wellesbourne). All recycling centres (excluding Shipston) are open until 5:45pm over the weekend.

Over the Easter break, all sites will be open on Saturday 8th April and Easter Sunday 9th April. The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne will be closed on Good Friday 7th April and Easter Monday 10th April due to planning permission restrictions.

Visitors are advised to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit. Full details of all the waste streams that can be recycled at the nine recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.

Booking is required for a 15-minute slot for a car and there are also 30-minute slots for a car and small trailer at most sites. Where there is availability, appointments can be made on the day, up to just a few minutes before the appointment. Advance booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment as the centres are likely to become extremely busy over the spring and summer months.

Summer opening times for each recycling centre are as follows:

Burton Farm, Cherry Orchard, Hunters Lane, Judkins, Lower House Farm and Princes Drive.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday - 9:30am to 3:15pm

Wednesday - 9:30am to 6:15pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30am to 5:45pm

Shipston

Monday - Friday 9:30am to 3:15pm

Saturday and Sunday- 8:30am to 12:15pm

Stockton

Monday 9:30am to 3:15pm

Saturday and Sunday- 8:30am to 5:45pm

Wellesbourne

Monday - 9:30am to 3:15pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30am to 5:45pm

Andrew Pau, Strategy and Commissioning Manager (Waste & Environment) at Warwickshire County Council, said: “I would like to thank all our residents in Warwickshire, who continue to reduce waste generated in the home and separate waste for recycling. Recycling all that you can at home is one easy way to cut carbon emissions and help the environment."

“We have made tremendous progress in Warwickshire reusing, recycling and composting our waste and we hope to see these positive behaviours continue and spread as we strive for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Twitter – https://twitter.com/Warksrecycles

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/