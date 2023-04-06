Help to improve the Warwickshire County Council Website

Warwickshire County Council is looking for more volunteers to help improve user experiences its website.

The Warwickshire County Council Web Team is looking for community-minded volunteers to help improve areas of the WCC website to ensure that users have the best experience using the site.

The task will involve completing two tasks on the website and briefly reporting on each. The first task is the process of reporting a flood through the site and the second is to locate a school bus timetable. The whole process should take around 15 minutes to complete.

The Web Team has made several improvements based on the feedback from volunteers during the last round of testing and now want to test whether they make the tasks easier to complete.

For further information including full instructions, visit the WCC website user testing form.

The feedback volunteers provide will be anonymous and they will not be asked for any personal information. For the full WCC privacy policy, read the WCC Customer privacy notice.

Rob Powell, Strategic Director for Resources at Warwickshire County Council, said: “At Warwickshire County Council we are very proud of our digital offering providing both information and services. We are always looking to improve this.

“We are very grateful to the residents who came froward during the last round of user testing and hope, once again, that as many people as are able get involved in this latest exercise and help us to further improve the experience of our website for all residents.”

