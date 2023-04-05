Focus on wellbeing in stress awareness month

April is stress awareness month and Warwickshire County Council is reminding people of the support available to help residents recognise and manage stress through improving their general wellbeing.

The way we feel can affect how we deal with stresses within our lives. Prioritising wellbeing by finding ways to feel as healthy and happy as possible helps to improve mood and offers tools to handle life’s up and downs.

A good place to start is by incorporating the five ways to wellbeing into daily routines can help to keep stress in check. The wellbeing for life roadmap points to potential stressors and common events that individuals may experience at different stages across their life and signposts to support and effective coping strategies at each stage, including where to access mental health services, advice on physical activity, and relationships. The five ways to wellbeing include:

Be active Whether it’s a walk, run, home workout or meditation, being active helps you to feel good.

Connect Building connections can help to improve your wellbeing, whether this is within your local community or taking up a hobby and linking with people who share similar interests.

Give An act of kindness can help to improve your mood and also help the people around you to feel supported and cared for.

Keep learning Learning new skills can give you a sense of achievement and confidence, why don’t you try something new or rediscover an old interest?

Take notice Being aware of what is taking place in the present through your sensations, thoughts and feelings can directly enhance wellbeing.



Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“There are many ways to take care of our wellbeing and help to manage stress - what works for one person may not work for another, but with the five ways to wellbeing there is a range of tips and advice that people can trial to find out what is best for them. Building small changes into daily routines can often have a big impact on overall wellbeing so no matter how small it may seem, just choosing to do one of the 5 Ways can make a huge difference to how you feel.”

For more information on the wellbeing roadmap, visit the Wellbeing 4 Life website.

For further mental health support and tools, visit Wellbeing for Warwickshire. For anyone struggling or finding things particularly hard, visit Dear Life.