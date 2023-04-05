Meet Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council is highlighting the important role of Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, ahead of the Coronation Weekend.

In collaboration with The Warwickshire Lieutenancy, Warwickshire County Council is highlighting the important role of Tim Cox, who is Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire and the King’s representative in the county, ahead of the Coronation of The King and The Queen taking place on Saturday 6 May 2023.

Tim Cox was appointed Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire on 2 April 2013. As the sovereign's representative in the county, he is non-political and does not hold office in any political party. The customary age of retirement for a Lord Lieutenant is 75, and is an unpaid post. Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant is also supported by a Vice Lord Lieutenant and a select group of Deputy Lieutenants, known as the Warwickshire Lieutenancy.

There are 98 Lord Lieutenants who cover all areas of the UK, from Shetland to Cornwall, County Tyrone to South Glamorgan. It is their foremost duty to uphold the dignity of The Crown, and in doing so promote a spirit of co-operation and good atmosphere through the time they give to voluntary and benevolent organisations, and through the interest they take in the business and social life of their counties.

Today the Warwickshire Lieutenancy is involved in a variety of community roles and activities, including:

Arranging and supporting visits to Warwickshire by members of the Royal Family.

Advising on nominations and honours, including The New Year Honours and The King’s Birthday Honours.

Helping to identify companies and enterprises for consideration as recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Maintaining close relationships with as many charities as possible within the County and encouraging some to be considered for The King’s Award for Voluntary Services.

Presenting medals, King’s Awards and other commendations including planning and organising the presentation of the British Empire Medal held each year in Warwickshire.

Maintaining and encouraging links with the civic authorities, armed forces and the emergency services.

Supporting and attending Citizenship Ceremonies.

Find out more about the Coronation Weekend in Warwickshire at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation

For more information about the Warwickshire Lieutenancy, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/