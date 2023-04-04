Fostering good relationships

Fostering with Warwickshire County Council means developing community spirit and supporting local communities.

Over 150 fostering families in Warwickshire define this by provide loving nurturing homes for children and young people and Warwickshire County Council is committed to supporting them to do their best.

Foster carers perform a vital role in our communities, providing care and stability to Warwickshire’s children and young people when they need it most and keeping them close to their friends, family and regular activities.

Warwickshire County Council support for foster carers includes:

Comprehensive training: Foster carers can attend a range of training courses covering topics such as child development, attachment, and managing challenging behaviours. Delivered either face-to-face or online, these courses are designed to help foster carers provide the best possible care to the children and young people in their care.

Dedicated support: Each foster carer is assigned a dedicated support worker who is available to provide advice and guidance whenever it is needed. Warwickshire foster carers and children in care also have access to a psychologist, providing support for those in care and those caring for them.

Financial support: Foster carers receive an above national average allowance, which has also recently increased, to help cover the costs of caring for a child or young person. This includes a basic fostering allowance, which covers the cost of food, clothing, and other day-to-day expenses, as well as additional allowances for occasions like birthdays and holidays. There is also a payment for skills scheme and salaried roles for specialist care.

Fostering community support: Foster carers can connect with other fostering families through regular support groups and celebrations. Events include the fostering family fun day, day trips to theme parks, events for foster siblings and local coffee mornings. These opportunities offer the chance to share experiences and advice with other foster carers in your local area.

John Coleman, Assistant Director for Children and Families, said:

“Foster carers provide a vital service to our community, and we are committed to supporting them in every way we can. We recognise that fostering can be challenging, and that’s why we offer a comprehensive range of support services to ensure that foster carers have the tools and resources they need to care for our children in care. “At Warwickshire County Council we prioritise providing local networking opportunities with other foster carers, giving our carers the opportunity to meet up with others in a similar position, proving peer to peer support and a community of support and understanding.”

To find out more about becoming a foster carer or the support services available, contact Warwickshire County Council’s Fostering Team on 0800 408 1556 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fostering