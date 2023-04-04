Spring into action to improve your health

Spring has officially sprung. A season of milder temperatures, brighter days and new starts.

This can also be a chance to spruce things up at home by the freeing process of clearing out unwanted items and making everything tidy and fresh again.

A lifestyle spring clean and review of habits can be just as liberating while also helping to improve health and wellbeing through refreshing regular routines.

Throughout the month of April Warwickshire County Council will share tips to help people consider some healthier habits.

There are small changes that could be incorporated into daily routines, such as:

Changing one car journey a week to a walk or cycle.

Taking the stairs instead of a lift or escalator.

Swapping alcoholic drinks for the non-alcoholic versions.

Trying a new recipe or food each week or increasing fruit and vegetables meals and snacks.

Aiming for seven hours sleep each night.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“As the days become longer this can be a good chance for people to think about new habits that they’d like to introduce, taking stock of what you do at the moment and seeing if there is any way to swap some habits for healthier alternatives. “Positive habits not only improve our health but they can improve our wellbeing too, making us better equipped to cope with stress and feelings of being overwhelmed. Changes don’t have to be grand, a small change over time can lead to a big impact.”

For tips, advice and links to support services to help improve health and wellbeing, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness.