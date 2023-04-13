The WCC (Henley-In-Arden to Hockley Heath Road A3400) (30m.p.h, 40m.p.h and 50m.p.h Speed Limits) (Variation No. 1) Order 2021  and  The WCC (High Street (A3400), Birmingham Road(A3400) And Various Roads, Henley In Arden) (20mph Speed Limit) Order 2023

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make speed limit orders in Henley-in-Arden.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make speed limit orders, as described in the public notice below.

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

A copy of the proposed order, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to George Westbury, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Henley 20mph". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 9th May 2023