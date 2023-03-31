The Women's Tour postponed for 2023

The Women’s Tour, the award-winning international cycle race, will take a one-year break in 2023.

Owing to a combination of increased running costs and a reduced level of commercial support, it has proved impossible to deliver the event that was proposed for June this year.

The decision has been taken by the Tour’s organisers, Sweetspot, following a three-week renewed appeal for funding, which included an incredibly popular crowdfunding scheme that was enthusiastically supported by over 500 race fans. The Women’s Tour organisers thank everybody who donated for their unwavering loyalty, as well as all the messages of goodwill that have been sent. A refunds process, overseen by the GoFundMe platform, has now begun.

This outcome is incredibly disappointing for all the partners and communities who were all set to host this year’s race, and who have shown great support and understanding throughout this process. We will continue to work with them to explore opportunities for hosting world-class cycling events in the near future.

Since launching in 2014, the Women’s Tour has led the way in the fight towards gender equality in sport, be it from raising rider welfare standards to providing guaranteed TV, online and media coverage. The Women’s Tour has a prestigious list of former winners, including the likes of Marianne Vos (2014), Elisa Longo Borghini (2022), and home favourite Lizzie Deignan, the only two-time winner of the race to date (2016 and 2019).

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council said: “Warwickshire County Council shares Sweetspot’s disappointment that the Women’s Tour will not take place in 2023.

“After hosting various stages of the Women’s Tour, the Tour of Britain and last year’s road race in the Commonwealth Games, the County has established an outstanding reputation for hosting cycling events.

“We remain committed to promoting cycling as a sport and as a healthy pastime and a means of active travel. We are also committed to promoting the involvement of women in sport.

“We recognise the impact the Women’s Tour has had on women and girls cycling in the County and we very much hope that that upward trend continues.”

In addition to generating over £55m for the UK economy, the event has featured an inspirational partnership with Breast Cancer Now, energised future generations through its centrepiece school engagement programme, and showcased Great Britain to a worldwide audience.

Organisers are already working on plans for next year’s edition, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the inaugural Women’s Tour.

Commercial partners wishing to be involved in the 2024 edition can find out more information at womenstour.co.uk/partners/commercial-opportunities or by emailing commercial@thetour.co.uk.