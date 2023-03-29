Government Emergency Alerts system - what you need to know

The UK government’s new Emergency Alerts system is now live. The system will enable people to be contacted via their mobile phone when lives are in danger. It will be used to warn you in the event of emergencies, such as severe flooding.

Emergency Alerts are sent to all compatible mobile phones within an area of risk. They don’t track your location, need your phone number, or collect personal data.

Only the government and the emergency services will be able to send them.

If you don’t have a mobile phone, you’ll still be kept informed through other channels.

If you get an Emergency Alert on your phone, you’ll hear a loud, siren-like sound. A message on your screen will tell you about the emergency and how best to respond. If you receive an alert, read it carefully and follow the instructions.

On Sunday 23 April there will be a national test, which will be received on compatible mobile phone handsets.

Click here to read FAQs on the Emergency Alerts system.

You can opt out of receiving emergency alerts; for more information on how to do this, click here

You can also visit the government website for the latest information