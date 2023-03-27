Photography enthusiasts called to capture the wonders of Warwickshire’s waterways

Warwickshire Waterways Photography Competition launches 27 March

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is excited to announce the launch of the Warwickshire Waterways Photography Competition. The competition, which is set to run for one month starting from 27 March, is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the wonders of Warwickshire's waterways while enjoying the many benefits of spending time outdoors in nature.

Submissions are welcome from people of all ages, including experienced photographers and those who simply enjoy snapping pictures on their phones while out and about. Participants are invited to capture the theme of 'nature and wildlife' in their best shots of Warwickshire's canals and rivers.

There are two age groups, one for those over 16 and one for those age 15 and under, and the winners from each will receive a £50 voucher for photography equipment from the Canal and River Trust. Winning images will also be featured on the council's website and social media channels, providing participants with the perfect platform to share their passion for photography with a wider audience.

The competition is part of the Warwickshire Waterways Strategy 2021 - 2026, which aims to promote and protect the county's waterways as valuable community assets that can be used and enjoyed by all. The strategy supports partner priorities and ambitions around improving people's health and wellbeing through outdoor activity and social interaction, their sense of place through a better understanding of historical context, and the potential of the countywide waterways network to boost the local economy through tourism.

Rob Powell, Strategic Director for Resources at WCC, said, "We're thrilled to launch this exciting photography competition, which celebrates the stunning wildlife, scenery and natural beauty of Warwickshire's waterways. We encourage everyone to take part in this opportunity to enjoy and showcase all our waterways have to offer. Good luck to all participants, and we can't wait to see your pictures!"

Full details of the competition, including how to enter, can be found here.