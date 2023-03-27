New ceremony rooms available to celebrate your special occasions in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is delighted to announce St. John’s House and The Judges’ House as two newly licensed venues for legal ceremonies to take place in the county.

Both Warwick-based venues are ready to receive ceremony bookings for 2023 and 2024 and have a multitude of rooms for you to choose from, varying in styles of décor and capacity options, to ensure you find the most suitable location for celebrating your special day.

In St. John’s House, two beautiful wood-panelled rooms are now available for ceremonies to take place, one with a capacity of 40 people, and the other slightly smaller with a capacity of 8 people for a more intimate occasion. Both rooms are situated on the ground floor featuring grand fireplaces, elegant chandeliers, large windows to let in plenty of light, and striking dark wood or warm oak panelling on the walls. The rooms both have disabled access and are within a short walking distance of St Nicholas car park, which has direct access to gardens for outdoor photographs as well as other key facilities.

The House itself is a Jacobean mansion that was built between 1667 and 1670, and the site is greatly steeped in history. From 1154 to the present day, it has been a Medieval hospital, a family house, a series of private schools, a military record office, and, after being bought by the County Council in 1959, opened in 1961 as the museum it’s become known as today. To find out more about booking St. John’s House as your ideal ceremony venue, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/stjohns

The Georgian Grade II-listed Judges' House, built between 1814 and 1816, is nestled in the heart of Warwick next to the original Crown Court and offers an unparalleled combination of character and capacity for your joyous occasion. It features the Regency decorated Judges’ Drawing Room and Judges’ Dining Room on the first floor, and the High Sheriff’s Office on the ground floor which has disabled access. All the rooms have different character and décor options with a capacity of between 45-100 people. To find out more about each ceremony room available at The Judges' House, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/judgeshouse

Rob Powell, Strategic Director for Resources, said:

“St. John’s House and The Judges’ House are both fantastic additions to the list of licensed venues already offered across the county, especially having the flexibility to accommodate anything from small, intimate celebrations to those who would like larger numbers to attend their ceremony. “Our Registration Services team always go above and beyond to deliver positive ceremony experiences that people can cherish forever, and that includes continuing to offer a great selection of venues across Warwickshire for people to keep enjoying life’s most special occasions.”

Registration Services recently launched a new Ceremonies in Warwickshire website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county, from marriages and civil partnerships to the renewal of vows and naming ceremonies.

The Ceremonies in Warwickshire website provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. In the directory you can browse through all of the Warwickshire registration office ceremony rooms and licensed venues available, from castles, manors, and country houses to hotels, museums, and theatres. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package.

To find out more, visit the Ceremonies in Warwickshire website at https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk