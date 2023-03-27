Warwickshire celebrates inaugural National Supported Internship Day

Warwickshire County Council is proud to celebrate the first ever National Supported Internship Day, which will take place on Monday 27 March 2023.

The campaign, run by Internships Work partner DFN Project SEARCH and funded by the Department for Education, aims to raise awareness of supported internships and their benefits for young people with disabilities. It also aims to challenge the everyday misconceptions and pre-set work cultures that all too often unfairly shape the lives of young adults with a learning disability and autistic people.

Supported internships are a type of work-based learning programme that provide young people with disabilities the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in a real workplace setting, whilst receiving on-the-job training and support.

Warwickshire County Council has recently received a grant of £105,000 from the National Development Team for Inclusion (NDTi) to develop it’s supported internships programme for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Warwickshire. The grant, which will be distributed over a three-year period is designed to support more young people with additional needs to have greater choice and control over opportunities that prepare them for adult life and enable them to gain long-term meaningful employment.

"We are delighted to be celebrating National Supported Internship Day and highlighting the benefits of the supported internships programme," said Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Council. "Supported internships provide a fantastic opportunity for young people with disabilities to gain valuable work experience and develop the skills they need to succeed in the workplace. We are committed to providing high-quality supported internships and helping more young people with disabilities to reach their full potential."

The National Supported Internship Day will feature events and activities across the country, with employers, schools, colleges, and other organisations coming together to promote supported internships and celebrate the achievements of young people with disabilities.

Find out more about Warwickshire County Council's supported internships programme and how you can get involved here.

Find more information on the National Supported Internship Day on the DFN Project Search website here.