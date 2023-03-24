Caring for the caring of Warwickshire

Warwickshire unpaid carers provide a support to friends, family and neighbours, who can’t otherwise look after themselves, due to poor health or substance abuse.

Adult carers may already have a full-time job and have a family of their own, alongside their commitment to their caring duties. Young carers provide support to parents or siblings, all while attending school and completing homework.

Nigel Minns, Strategic Director at Warwickshire County Council said: “Warwickshire provides support services, tailor made to each person’s caring responsibilities. Please know that there is support and guidance from the teams at Warwickshire County Council and Carers Trust Heart of England and we encourage you to register as a carer.”

He added: “By registering as a carer, we can work with you and provide the very latest advice and support you need. If you’re a young carer, the same applies, we can look at ways we can support you and your family, so you can socialise with your friends and join up with other young carers. To find out more about registering as a carer please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

Warwickshire County Council, along with Caring Together Warwickshire, can provide the following support for carers:

Wellbeing support through a free replacement care service, to help with planned short breaks health appointments, or for emergency planning and an Emergency Card to have key information always to hand.

Full Carers Assessments, support planning and reviews which help to identify any needs you may have

Peer to Peer support with access to groups, activities, and social gatherings

For a full list please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

For younger carers, Warwickshire can offer a dedicated Young Carers service, Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire.

Just like the adult assessment, Young Carers are eligible for help and support with their caring duties. , This includes one-to-one sessions and to talk through their caring commitments with other younger carers, groups and activities with other peers. To find out more go to https://www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/our-services/young-carers/

To find out about how to apply for help and support for a particular disability, please go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/assessingandreviewingyourneeds

For many carers, mental wellbeing may be lost with caring duties, however it’s important for carers to take time for themselves to do things they enjoy. For help with mental wellbeing, the following services can provide support: