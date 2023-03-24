Stagecoach Warwickshire Timetable Changes April 2023

Stagecoach have made some timetable changes to their network for April, please see below for all the information you need.

Rugby Timetable changes 15th April: D1/D1A: All journeys will all be numbered D1. In Braunston buses will serve Spinney Hill and Ashby Road then continue through the village along High Street. Buses will also serve the stops on the A45 for Willoughby on route to Barby. Click HERE for new timetable.

Service 96: 0810 from Rugby (Mondays to Fridays) will leave at 0807 and run slightly earlier throughout, arriving Northampton at 0938. Click HERE for new timetable.

Service 86: Minor changes Monday to Saturday. Walgrave Hospital will no longer be served on 2 trips. Click HERE for new timetable. Leamington Minor timetable change to service 77 from 22nd April: Service 77: The 2310 (Monday to Saturday) journey from JLR Gaydon to Leamington will leave at 2307. The journey will not serve Lighthorne Heath or Bishops Tachbrook. It will instead run via Bishop’s Itchington Church (2313), Harbury South Parade (2319), Tachbrook Road/Windmill Road (2328), arriving Leamington Parade 2335. Click HERE for the new 77 timetable Nuneaton, Leicester & Coventry Timetable changes from 15th April: New route 148 between Coventry and Leicester

Route 48L (Nuneaton to Leicester) and route 48C (Coventry to Nuneaton) will become a single route numbered 148.

As part of the Warwickshire Enhanced Bus Partnership we’ve worked with Arriva to introduce a simpler, more coordinated, more reliable timetable for buses between Nuneaton, Hinckley and Leicester. Together, routes 148 (formerly 48L) and 158 will give a bus every 15 minutes between Nuneaton and Leicester Monday to Saturday daytimes, and up to every 30 minutes evenings and Sundays.

In Leicester both routes will now call at St Margaret's Bus Station rather than Haymarket Bus Station, as well as stopping at Causeway Lane (for Highcross Shopping Centre) and St Nicholas Circle (for Jubilee Square and the High Street).

You’ll be able to use any valid Stagecoach ticket for travel on Arriva route 158, and we will accept Arriva tickets on the 148 between Nuneaton and Leicester. Unfortunately, StudyRider & term tickets are excluded.

Leicester Flexi tickets continue to be accepted across both bus companies as normal within the Leicester Flexi area.

You will see changes to the timetable between Coventry and Nuneaton but no change in frequency - buses will connect Coventry and Leicester every 30 minutes.

On Sundays service 48L buses currently serve St Nicholas Park Drive in Nuneaton. From 15th April Arriva 158 will serve St Nicholas Park Drive and Higham Lane and Stagecoach 148 will serve Higham Lane, Brookdale Road and Weddington Road (Sundays only).

You can view the complete timetable showing both routes 148 and 158 here 55/56/56B Service 55/55A will be withdrawn*. The section between Coventry, Ash Green and Bedworth will be covered by routes 56 and 56B providing a 20 minute service (56 will serve Dark Lane and 56B Anderton Road).

Passengers travelling from Coventry or Bedworth to Nuneaton should use routes 148 or 56.

Passengers travelling from Ash Green to Nuneaton can use route 56 or take the 56B and change in Bedworth to route 148.

If you are travelling to George Eliot Hospital (Mon-Sat) from Nuneaton you should catch route 1/2. If you are travelling from Bedworth catch route 148 and change buses to route 2 at Hilltop Post Office on Coventry Road (route 2 runs every 30 minutes). Jump on route 1 on the way back and change at the same area. Or if you prefer it’s approximately a 15-minute walk from Hilltop Post Office to George Eliot Hospital. The 56 will continue to serve George Eliot Hospital on a Sunday.

Click here for the timetable *National Express Coventry have now agreed to extend their 20 service to serve Bedworth and George Eliot Hospital from Saturday 15th April. (Link will be updated when the revised timetable is published). Route 11 We are proud to introduce a new route connecting Hollycroft Grange and Hinckley via Coventry Road Granville Road Park and Trent Road.

Click here for the timetable Route 7 Service 7 between Coventry and Brownshill Green will depart from Bay G in Pool Meadow bus station.

Please click here for the timetable.