Central Park Drive - Proposed Waiting Restrictions

Following on from consultation in 2020, proposals to extend waiting restrictions have been revised to accommodate some of the feedback received.

An initial consultation was carried out 2020 regarding changes to parking restrictions in Central Park Drive and Castle Mound Way. At the time, during consultation there was no overall consensus and approval was not given for the changes to take place.

In the meantime, Warwickshire County Council has continued to receive feedback from the school, businesses and other road users regarding the traffic management and road safety issues that persist in Central Park Drive. As a result, substantial amendments have been made to the original proposals taking into account much of the feedback received, and we would like to hear the views of the residents on these proposals to ensure that what we are proposing benefits the local area whilst also working towards solving the congestion and safety issues.

A plan showing the revised proposals can be found by following the link below:

Plan ref. PTRO22-028-01 Central Park Drive (PDF, 475 KB)

Representations

We would be grateful if any feedback is submitted to us before Friday 16th June 2023.

The preferred method for submitting feedback is via the online response form.

Feedback can also be submitted in writing by posting it to the address below. It would be helpful for collating responses if your comments could be clearly marked as either “Support”, “Support in Principle with Suggested Amendments”, or “Not In Support”.

Phil Mitton, Minor Works Team, County Highways

The Post Room - Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street

Warwick, CV34 4RL