Adult Day Activities Co-Ordinator - Exceptional Support Services

|
Job Title:
|
Adult Day Activities Co-Ordinator
|
Location:
|
Nuneaton
|
Working Hours:
|
Hours are usually based on shift patterns, enabling you to find a work/life balance that suits you and meets the needs of the organisation.
|
Salary:
|
£10.45 - £10.60 per hour (depending on experience and qualifications)
|
|
|
Job Summary:
|
This is a varied hands-on role where you’ll mainly organise social activities and find ways to help service users take part in activities.
This role is ideal if you think you are great at motivating people, good at organising events, are digitally competent, great with people and time managements.
You will be based in day centres, in someone’s home or within the community.
|
Responsibilities:
|
May include (but not limited to):
|
Skills and experience:
|
You may also need:
To apply, please send an up-to-date CV and a completed application form to:
Recruitment@exceptionalsupportservices.co.uk