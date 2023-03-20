Adult Day Activities Co-Ordinator - Exceptional Support Services

Job Title:

Adult Day Activities Co-Ordinator

Location:

Nuneaton

Working Hours:

Hours are usually based on shift patterns, enabling you to find a work/life balance that suits you and meets the needs of the organisation.

Salary:

£10.45 - £10.60 per hour (depending on experience and qualifications)

 

 

Job Summary:

This is a varied hands-on role where you’ll mainly organise social activities and find ways to help service users take part in activities.

 

This role is ideal if you think you are great at motivating people, good at organising events, are digitally competent, great with people and time managements.

 

You will be based in day centres, in someone’s home or within the community. 

Responsibilities:

May include (but not limited to):

  • Helping people take part in the planned activities.
  • Organising tailored activities to the needs and abilities of the individuals, as well as group activities that will bring individuals together.
  • Talking to service users and having discussions about the types of activities they might enjoy
  • Liaising with third parties to arrange entertainment for service users.
  • Liaising with third parties to book transport and trips within the local community as well as to arrange entertainment.

Skills and experience:

  • Ability to understand and follow procedures.
  • Strong organisational and time management skills.
  • Good communication skills
  • Be kind, patient and compassionate.

You may also need:

  • Good English, numeracy, writing skills.
  • Be digitally competent

 

To apply, please send an up-to-date CV and a completed application form to:

Recruitment@exceptionalsupportservices.co.uk

Published: 20th March 2023

