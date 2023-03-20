Paid Relevant Person’s Representative - Exceptional Support Services

Job Title:

Paid Relevant Person’s Representative

Location:

Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland

Working Hours:

Full time, 40 hours a week

Salary:

£10.65 – 11.50 per hour (depending on experience and qualifications)

 

 

Job Summary:

The Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA) introduced a legal framework and right to appeal to protect people who lack capacity to consent to being deprived of their liberty. This ensures that a vulnerable person only has their liberty taken away if it is deemed to be in their best interests with no less restrictive alternative available.

 

The Paid Relevant Person’s Representative maintains regular contact with the relevant person who has been deprived of their liberty and represent them in all relevant matters. This can include appealing against their DoLS authorisation, requesting a review, ensuring least restrictive practices are in place or raising a complaint.

Skills and experience required:

  • Experience of working with vulnerable services users
  • Have a working knowledge of and be sensitive to, the religious, cultural, and linguistic needs of the client group.
  • Have experience of providing advocacy services, supporting vulnerable service users to express their views and wishes and participate in decisions that affect them.
  • Have experience of developing positive working relationships with partners in statutory, independent, and voluntary agencies to address the issues and needs of vulnerable people.
  • Have the capacity and access to transport to undertake regular visits to the Relevant Persons for the period that the Authorisation is in force.
  • Awareness of good practice in the field of advocacy and demonstrating the provision of a high-quality service for vulnerable people.
  • Ability to understand and follow procedures.
  • Strong organisational and time management skills.
  • Good communication skills
  • Be kind, patient and compassionate.

 

You may also need:

  • Good English and writing skills.
  • Be digitally competent
  • Level 3 in health and social or equivalent OR Degree in Human Services field (ie Law/social welfare/social care etc)
  • Advocacy qualification desirable

 

To apply, please send an up-to-date CV and a completed application form to:

Recruitment@exceptionalsupportservices.co.uk 

 

Published: 20th March 2023

