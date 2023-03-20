Paid Relevant Person’s Representative - Exceptional Support Services

The Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA) introduced a legal framework and right to appeal to protect people who lack capacity to consent to being deprived of their liberty. This ensures that a vulnerable person only has their liberty taken away if it is deemed to be in their best interests with no less restrictive alternative available.

The Paid Relevant Person’s Representative maintains regular contact with the relevant person who has been deprived of their liberty and represent them in all relevant matters. This can include appealing against their DoLS authorisation, requesting a review, ensuring least restrictive practices are in place or raising a complaint.