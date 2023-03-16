Nominate your local community hero for a Coronation Champions Award

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents to nominate their local voluntary heroes for the Coronation Champions Awards.

To celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation in May, Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents to nominate their local voluntary heroes for the Coronation Champions Awards, an official Coronation project launched this year by Royal Voluntary Service in partnership with Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

The purpose of the Awards is to celebrate a diverse group of exceptional volunteers from across the country who have contributed their time and good nature to help local communities and causes.

Nominees for the Awards must be over 14 years old and have overcome adversity or discovered creative ways to make a significant contribution to their local communities within the last five years.

Volunteers can be nominated in one of nine categories: supporting older people, supporting young people and children, crisis and welfare, community, sports, culture and heritage, health and care, sustainability and the environment, and animal welfare.

Anyone can nominate a volunteer hero who they believe deserves recognition, and the deadline to submit nominations is Sunday 2 April 2023.

Five hundred volunteers will be chosen as Coronation Champions and will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a signed certificate from Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

In addition, some of the Coronation Champions volunteers will also have the opportunity to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

Monica Fogarty, Warwickshire County Council’s Chief Executive, said:

“Nominating a volunteer for a Coronation Champions Award is a great way to recognise the efforts of those making such a positive difference to our local communities and who help with good causes across Warwickshire.” “I encourage all residents to nominate a volunteer they know for this fantastic achievement, and to give well deserved recognition to the people who continue to offer their time and energy to help make Warwickshire the best it can be.”

To nominate a volunteer hero, visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/coronation-champions-awards

To find out more about the Coronation activities in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation