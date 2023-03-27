THE WARWICKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL (A452 EUROPA WAY, WARWICK) (JUNCTION WITH FUSILIERS WAY AND OLYMPUS AVENUE) (PROHIBITION OF U-TURN MOVEMENTS) ORDER 2022

Warwickshire County Council are making a prohibition of U-turn movements order in Warwick.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council has made the above prohibitation Order which commences on 27th March 2023, as described in the public notice below.

Traffic Orders and Public Notice

A copy of the proposed order, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Technical Plan(s)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Candie Humphreys, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).