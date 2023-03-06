Support Workers - Polesworth Group Homes

Polesworth Group Homes Ltd are a Registered Charity who have been providing support and accommodation to adults with learning disabilities since 1982. Working for a charitable organisation can make a big difference to your role as we are not here to make a profit, we are here to make a difference!

We have the following vacancies in the North Warwickshire area.

Senior Care/Support Worker - varied shifts including evenings, weekends & sleeping in duties. Contracts starting from 21 hours per week up to 30 hours per week. Driving licence and NVQ3 Level 3 in Health & Social Care an advantage.

Care/Support Worker – full and part time positions available, working during the week and alternate weekends or weekends only if preferred. Contracts starting from as little as 7 hours per week up to 30 hours per week. Driving Licence and NVQ level 2 in Health & Social Care an advantage but NOT essential.

We provide excellent conditions of service and offer the following benefits:

· Enhancements for staff with NVQ Level 3 or above in care

· Full paid training

· Refer a friend bonus scheme

· Loyalty Bonus

· Paid breaks

· Meals & drinks provided whilst on shift

· Access to discounts for carers

· Access to emotional and well-being support

· Company Pension

· Homely working environment

Enhanced disclosure of criminal records will be required for all posts.

For an informal chat to discuss the post further, please telephone Leigh-Anne Smith, Chief Executive: 01827 896124.

You can download an application form on our website: www.polesworthhomes.co.uk

Alternatively e-mail or telephone: 01827 896124 during office hours.