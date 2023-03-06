CARE ASSISTANT - Barnfield Homecare

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN A PROFESSIONAL HOMECARE AGENCY. Barnfield Homecare have been providing care in the community for over 30 years, and now we’re on the lookout for caring and compassionate individuals to join our team.

Job summary:

As a Care Assistant, you will be responsible for providing quality care to our service users. This could include personal care, companionship, practical care or specialist care. If you don’t have any care experience, don’t worry - we will provide all the training and guidance you need.

Benefits:

● High rates of pay up to £12.00 per hour, plus 40p per mile

● Full holiday pay & pension

● Car parking permit given

● Full training provided

● Uniform & full PPE provided

● Job security & flexible working hours

● Cluster calls to reduce travel time

● £250 bonus on successful completion of probation period!

Working hours:

Monday - Sunday (alternating weekends)

● 7.30am - 10am

● 11am - 2pm

● 3pm - 6pm

● 6pm - 9pm

You can work one of the fourshifts, or more if full-time - we're flexible!

Working as a carer is a rewarding job that allows you to meet new people. And at the same time, we enable you to learn and enhance your skills.

That includes a personalised progression plan for you to become the best carer you can be – and the benefits to go with it.

● Our website: www.barnfieldhomecare.co.uk

● Homecare reviews: www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432182233

If you think this job is rightfor you,then please apply via our website or call 01789 610 500.