Sally Waldron Appointed as Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service is pleased to announce the appointment of Sally Waldron as Assistant Chief Fire Officer, effective from March 1, 2023.

Sally brings over 19 years of experience in the fire and rescue service sector, including previous roles at Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service and Gloucestershire Fire & Rescue Service.

Throughout her career, Sally has taken on a variety of positions ranging from prevention, protection, and response through to business planning. She acted as the National Strategic Lead for Prevention and worked with both the Home Office and the National Fire Chief's Council (NFCC) on Prevention activity, particularly around health and social care partnerships.

Sally joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2020 as an Area Manager in the Continuous Improvement and Change Team, where she demonstrated her commitment to developing the service. In 2021, she moved to the Prevention and Risk Management Team and continued to showcase dedicated leadership and a passion for people and development.

As Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Sally will continue to lead the Prevention and Risk Management Team as well as the Response team. She will also be responsible for the development and delivery of the service's strategic objectives. She will work closely with Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook and other senior officers to ensure that Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service provides the highest level of service to its communities.

"I am delighted to be appointed as Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service," said Sally Waldron. "Since arriving in Warwickshire, I have been greatly impressed by the commitment that my colleagues and I share for working with our communities and businesses. Their full support, and the sense that we are working together to protect the people in the county, has been a major factor in how I have enjoyed my time here and developed."

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Fire and Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Sally Waldron to her new role. Sally has proven herself to be a committed leader who is passionate about making a difference. I am confident that she will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role, and I look forward to working with her to deliver the best possible service to our communities."