Find your nearest Warm Welcome location

Warwickshire residents can now search over 150 Warm Welcome locations to find their nearest one, if they are looking for somewhere warm and safe to spend time.

Over the winter, Warm Welcome locations were established in various facilities across the county, including libraries, museums and fire stations, for those who are struggling with energy costs or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated. Residents are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time.

Many of these locations also provide wraparound support, to help visitors access advice and guidance from partner organisations such as Citizens Advice. The searchable directory will show the closest locations based on the address provided, and can also give walking directions.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“As we start to come out of what has been a very difficult winter for many people, we are aware that for many people, their financial situation is still looking challenging. Many venues around the county continue to offer up extended opening hours or additional activities, where visitors don’t just benefit from physical warmth, but also a friendly and inviting atmosphere and the chance to connect with their community.”

If you want to get involved with Warm Welcome locations or have your location included, please email communityconversations@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Available support for Warwickshire residents, such as help paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found on the Cost of Living Hub.

For advice on staying safe and well this winter, visit our Winter Wellness webpages.