This is support: Meet Abbey Alcock, Legal Assistant in Warwickshire Legal Services at Warwickshire County Council

Abbey Alcock works as a Legal Assistant in Warwickshire Legal Services, having first joined Warwickshire County Council (WCC) in July 2017 as one of the Service’s first two Paralegal Apprentices after completing A-Levels at college. The apprenticeship opportunity was provided by the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx) Law School, and Abbey successfully completed her apprenticeship in 2019, obtaining a CILEx Level 3 Certificate in Law and Practice.

Speaking about this opportunity, Abbey said: “during my apprenticeship I gained plenty of experience from working in a variety of different Legal teams, and this helped me to really understand how the County Council operates. At this early stage in my career, I was able to learn the basics in Legal Services whilst also beginning to establish important working relationships in the wider Council, as well as with external clients and agencies. On completion of my apprenticeship in 2019, I received the opportunity to join the Employment team in Warwickshire Legal Services and now work as a Legal Assistant.”

Speaking about her current role, Abbey said: “being a Legal Assistant in the Employment Team is very varied, fast-paced and often challenging. The team supports a range of external clients, manages general internal HR queries or matters, and the work often involves dealing with very large hearing bundles, as well as drafting often complex legal documents.

“In this role I have also been able to get involved in complex employment tribunal matters, one of which involved a vexatious claimant and preparing for a 15-day hearing in just a matter of weeks. Our team organised and supported 15 witnesses at the hearing and assisted the barrister and the solicitor with conduct of the matter. Through great teamwork we all managed to get through the hearing in one piece, and I learnt a considerable amount whilst gaining more experience from sitting alongside experienced senior professionals.”

At WCC, employees are continuously supported and encouraged to take on new challenges during their career, and being responsible for the diverse needs of the county means there are a variety of opportunities for everyone.

Abbey explains: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, I was able to volunteer and assist the County Council with the delivery of PPE equipment to multiple care providers across Warwickshire. This took me out of my comfort zone, but also gave me a new opportunity to help others and is something I am both grateful and proud to have been involved in.”

Warwickshire Legal Services is one of the many areas across the Council that places a huge focus on career development and progression, enabling employees to apply their knowledge and abilities to improve Warwickshire and see just how much of a meaningful difference they make to real people. It’s a big responsibility that can be challenging at times, but this is what drives Warwickshire Legal Services to continue to succeed and achieve.

Abbey said: “Warwickshire County Council is an extremely supportive authority who support your professional development. I have continued to study alongside full-time employment in order to complete my Level 3 Diploma in Law and Practice, and I hope to continue my studies and qualify as a CILEx Lawyer within the next five years. I would not have been able to do this without the encouragement and support of the County Council and in particular, my team in Legal Services”.

At Warwickshire County Council, employees are continuously given the opportunity to explore and further their career, and being responsible for the diverse needs of the county means there are a variety of opportunities for everyone.

