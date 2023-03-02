This is opportunity: Meet Sophie Hill, Solicitor Apprentice in Warwickshire Legal Services at Warwickshire County Council

“Having the opportunity to qualify as an apprentice provides great benefits, as it means I can study whilst working..."

“Having the opportunity to qualify as an apprentice provides great benefits, as it means I can study whilst working and combine what I learn in the virtual classroom alongside active involvement in real-world legal cases.”

Sophie Hill currently works as a Solicitor Apprentice in Warwickshire Legal Services, having joined Warwickshire County Council (WCC) in 2018 after gaining a degree in Music at University and briefly working in the Education sector before deciding to retrain in Law.

Speaking about her entry into the Law profession, Sophie said: “I first started in Warwickshire Legal Services four years ago as a secretary, before eventually joining the Schools Data Protection Officers (DPO) team as a Legal Assistant. The DPO team helps schools and trusts with their data protection compliance by advising on data protection-related queries, providing audits, and assisting with responses to data breaches.

“During my time with the DPO team I also completed my Level 6 CILEx course, with a view to becoming a Legal Executive, and moved into the Debt Recovery Team about a year ago as part of this progression whilst still taking on some data protection work. The Debt team works to recover millions of pounds owed to the council and is a critical service to continue maintaining a healthy cash-flow within the organisation.

“Working as part of these teams gave me great opportunities to get hands-on legal experience and build important professional skills which have ultimately led me to the Solicitor Apprenticeship.”

The role of Solicitor Apprentice is a relatively new position available in Warwickshire Legal Services to support those qualifying through alternative pathways outside of the traditional Legal Practice Court route, and this includes the Solicitors’ Qualifying Exam (SQE) which has been available since 2020. Sophie is the first person to become a Solicitor Apprentice at Warwickshire Legal Services and will become the first in the service to qualify under the new SQE.

Sophie said: “It’s a really positive step to see Warwickshire Legal Services embrace this new route to become qualified in Law. Having the opportunity to qualify as an apprentice provides great benefits, as it means I can study whilst working and combine what I learn in the virtual classroom alongside active involvement in real world legal cases. Having previously studied whilst working I know how challenging this can be, and I am incredibly grateful to be on a programme that supports learning alongside the ‘day-job’.

“At the moment I am studying the first module of the SQE, and will shortly be moving into the Education legal team to help develop my skills and experience further in order to complete the apprenticeship.”

The new Solicitor Apprenticeship role allows individuals to have their own caseloads and the ability to work with autonomy, whilst importantly being able to access advice and support when needed. WCC employees are continuously given the opportunity to explore and further their career, and being responsible for the diverse needs of the county means there are a variety of opportunities to help, succeed and achieve.

Sophie said: “I really enjoy working in Warwickshire Legal Services as everyone is so helpful, supportive and friendly. I genuinely really enjoy working with my colleagues.

“The type of work I have undertaken has been at the right level – challenging enough to be interesting and engaging, but still with enough support from colleagues or managers if you need to navigate these challenges effectively. Some of my own personal highlights include providing Data Protection training to school leaders across Warwickshire and other neighbouring counties and assisting with the development and implementation of the Schools Data Protection Officer service. It has been exciting to work in law whilst getting to think more holistically about the vital services that each of our legal teams provide.”

Warwickshire Legal Services operates as a commercial business within WCC, delivering award-winning work as the Council’s in-house legal team whilst also achieving successful outcomes for a diverse pool of external public sector clients and partner bodies.

On this unique way of working, Sophie explains: “Working for a local authority means you have a greater sense of being involved in projects and actions that affect local communities and the issues faced by residents, which means that we deal with a wide variety of clients and matters. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to have this exposure to such a wide variety of work, and I have always felt encouraged to try to progress my career here.”

There are a variety of job and apprenticeship opportunities currently available at WCC. If you are someone who is prepared to get stuck in, who wants to do the best job possible, and who approaches everything with passion and purpose, then we want to hear from you! Find out more about joining us at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jobs and www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships

To find out more about Warwickshire Legal Services, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wls