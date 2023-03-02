An artistic take on street bollards is coming to Stratford Town Centre this spring

Street bollards in Stratford Town centre will be getting a new look this spring thanks to an innovative new public realm art project.

A set of street bollards will receive an artistic make over and become public works of art in a scheme organised by the local councillor using delegated budget, available to all members of Warwickshire County Council, to bring improvements to local highways.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Ward Member for Stratford North, will be using some of his Councillor delegated budget funding to bring the art to six bollards in Meer Street in Stratford. Working closely with the Stratford Strategic Partnership – a group of organisations working closely together to improve the Town of Stratford for the future – Cllr Sinclair has commissioned a talented local artist – IIona Pike – to deliver this project.

Ilona is a visual artist specialising in painting. She studied for her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Fine Art at the University of the West of England in Bristol. She has lived in Stratford-on-Avon since she was a child, grew up in the town and returned to live there after her studies.

As an artist, Ilona is inspired by the natural world and her passion for the vibrant beauty of nature is a major influence on her work. She paints in a variety of mediums and loves experimenting with the processes of painting and embracing the results that this can create.

The designs for the six bollards focus on many different aspects of Stratford-on-Avon, incorporating both the historical landmarks and the green spaces that are enjoyed by many.

One of the designs centres around Holy Trinity Church and includes features such as the bold, intricate yarn bombing and the twisted trunk of the conifer tree that is such an interesting feature of the churchyard. The memorial for Hamnet and Judith and the rowan trees that were planted in 2022 are also included in the design.

The beautiful Welcombe Hills inspire another design. The obelisk is iconic to the landscape and is a wonderful place to take in the view and enjoy a peaceful moment. There is a variety of trees, plants and wildlife, some of which have also been included in the design.

Another bollard design focusses upon the River Avon and features both the Clopton Bridge and Tramway Bridge. It also includes some features such as the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, the chain ferry and the wildflower meadow. Other aspects of the designs include the canal and lock, the area of Rother Street market and the beautiful American Fountain, the Christmas lights and the Mop Fair.

Other designs also feature some of Stratford’s famous buildings, including:

Shakespeare’s Birthplace,

Cox’s Timberyard,

Shakespeare’s schoolroom,

Guildhall; and

The Almshouses.

Additional details of the designs also reference the Swan Theatre, Harvard House and the Mulberry tree that Shakespeare once planted at his home in New Place.

There are many smaller details within the designs that residents may also spot when they take a closer look.

Councillor Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Council Ward Member for Stratford North, said: “Street furniture, and bollards in particular, are not the first thing you think about when someone mentions art or creativity. However, Stratford is such an artistic town, it’s good to try something a bit different.

“We are really excited about this project and seeing Ilona, an incredibly talented local artist, turn her visions into pieces of street art that will be enjoyed for generations to come is great. Visitors will recognise some well-known landmarks, whilst residents should also be able to spot a lot of local references. We’re very much looking forward to seeing these designs realised over the Spring.”

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “Another wonderful aspect of this art is that it also focuses attention on some of the natural beauty that the area boasts outside the town centre, such as the Welcombe Hills. I would be delighted if tourists and visitors to the town were inspired by this to go a little further afield and explore some of the countryside and natural beauty in the region too.”

It is expected that painting of the bollards will take place and be completed during Spring 2023.

Find out more about the Stratford Strategic Partnership: https://www.stratford-tc.gov.uk/the-council/-town-centre-strategic-partnership

Find out more about the work of Stratford Artist Ilona Pike https://www.instagram.com/ilonapike/?hl=en