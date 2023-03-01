“You can find out a lot about a person from the contents of their toaster!”

Find out what (and much more) in the latest episode of the Sustainable Warwickshire Podcast.

Sustainable Warwickshire is a Warwickshire County Council podcast series about climate change and sustainability across the county.

The podcasts are for those people living and working in Warwickshire, who care about climate change and ensuring that Warwickshire is sustainable now and for future generations.

Each episode features conversations with people from Warwickshire’s public, private and voluntary sectors, all taking action to reduce carbon emissions, support biodiversity and promote economic growth.

The latest episode of the podcast discusses Repair Cafés and the circular economy. Warwickshire has seven Repair Cafés, all offering free repairs of everyday items to keep them in use for longer and reduce the amount of waste going to landfill. In the podcast, residents can hear from volunteers from Rugby and Kenilworth Repair Cafés and learn more about what they do, and why.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: “The current model for the creation, use and disposal of a variety of items is very much Take, Make, Waste. We take natural resources, use them to make something that we use and then throw it away. This takes up precious natural resources such as minerals, metals and fossil fuels that are in finite supply on our planet, whilst also creating pollution.

“The circular economy provides us with a solution to the problems caused by our current production and use of items. We are so fortunate in Warwickshire to have seven repair cafes – in Alcester, Barford, Harbury, Kenilworth, Leamington, Rugby and Stratford - and re-use shops or donation points at all our household recycling centres. Together, it means that make playing your part in establishing a circular economy in Warwickshire is within everyone’s reach as we strive, together, to create a County that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

If you would like to share any feedback about this podcast, please email: climateemergency@warwickshire.gov.uk

