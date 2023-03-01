Job Seeker Scams and other scam warnings

Latest scam and rogue trader alerts from Warwickshire Trading Standards

Scam Parcel Delivery Messages

More Warwickshire consumers are reporting receiving scam parcel delivery emails and text messages. These messages, that usually state that a parcel can’t be delivered or needs redirecting, asks the message recipient to follow a link to a bogus website from which personal and financial information is requested and stolen! Always be wary of any unexpected emails or text messages. If you are expecting a parcel to be delivered and receive an email about it, double check the email first and ideally (and only if you need to) contact the sender via their website, not a link in an email or text message.

Job Seekers Scammed by ‘Pre-Employment’ Checks

Job seekers who advertise their services online have reported receiving approaches from scammers. In one case, a resident offering child related services was asked by a prospective ‘employer’ to complete a background check, including a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check. The ‘employer’ sent the resident a link to visit a website to carry this out, claiming it was the official Government website. However, on closer inspection, it turned out to be a bogus website set up to take money fraudulently and steal personal and financial information.

If you ever need to apply for any official Government document, start on the official website GOV.UK

There are various recruitment scams circulating. More on recruitment scams

Google Play Voucher Scam

A resident reported losing several hundred pounds after receiving an email they believed to have come from a friend, asking them to buy Google Play vouchers on their behalf. The email had actually been sent by a fraudster who had taken control of the friend’s email account! The fraudster asked the email’s recipient to scratch off the foil covering the card number and then photograph the cards and send them the photos. This is all the fraudster needs to use the cards. They don’t need the physical cards.

Beware of any email or text message asking you to buy any sort of shopping card or voucher. A fraudster, based anywhere in the world, only needs the unique card number to use them!

Cheap Jewellery Scam

Residents have reported receiving unexpected packages containing cheap jewellery, together with invoices for almost £300! These packages are sent by scammers who hope the recipients will think they must have ordered the product and pay the invoice.

Unsolicited goods are goods which a trader sends to a client without the client having ordered them. The client does not have to pay for them or send them back. It is a criminal offence for the trader to demand payment for unsolicited goods. Supplying products not ordered may also be an example of an unfair commercial practice.