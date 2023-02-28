Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough CPE Variation No.4

Following on from requests to provide more parking facilities within Nuneaton town centre, it is proposed to introduce replace a length of double yellow lines with single yellow lines.

Scheme Overview

Following on from requests to provide more parking facilities within the town centre of Nuneaton, the area has been investigated and it is proposed to replace a section of no waiting at any time restrictions with No Waiting Mon - Sat 8am - 6pm along Powell Way, Nuneaton as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 123 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 125 kB)

Nuneaton and Bedworth CPE Draft Order 2023 (PDF, 134 kB)

Nuneaton and Bedworth CPE Consolodation Order 2017 (PDF, 1429)

ParkMap Tile BX68 Revision 3 (PDF, 2599 kB)

ParkMap Tile BX69 Revision 1 (PDF, 4238 kB)

Consultation Plan PTRO22-012-027 (PDF, 280 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways, Minor Works Team, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections must be sent so as to be received by 24 March 2023.