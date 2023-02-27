Only two weeks left to have your say on proposed changes to support services for children and young people with SEND in Warwickshire!

Warwickshire County Council is reminding parents, carers and families to have their say in the consultation on proposed changes to support services for children and young people with SEND.

Families and professionals living or working with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have just two weeks left to have their say on proposed changes to support services for children and young people with SEND in Warwickshire.

The public consultation closes on Sunday 12 March 2023 and you can have your say by visiting ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/. An easy read version of the survey is available as well as a summary of the consultation.

The aim of the consultation is to give parents, carers, children, young people and professionals the opportunity to have their say on the proposed changes to both the core and traded offer, currently provided for education settings. The consultation has included both face to face and online events. If you missed it, you can watch the online broadcast here.

The consultation forms part of a wider programme of work being undertaken to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND in Warwickshire. The core offer includes the things the Council agrees are the right things to do to help to improve support services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities. The proposed changes to the traded offer include things that the council could provide, such as specialist training, if other agencies including schools and education settings wish to pay for them.

Talking about the consultation, Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, said:

“Working with our partners, we want to improve the outcomes for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities by promoting inclusion in mainstream settings, giving schools the skills and resources to meet the needs of learners and building the confidence of parents and carers.

“The feedback from the consultation will be used to help improve the range of services provided by the Council to ensure that education settings have the right resources and skills to meet the needs of their learners and that all children and young people with special educational needs feel fully supported.

“There are just two weeks left to have your say in this consultation, so please visit ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/ and help us to shape the future of SEND services.”

To find out more about the consultation please visit: ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/.

If you would like any further information, please email sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk or call the Family Information Service Freephone number on 0800 408 1558 (Mon-Fri, 9am – 5pm).