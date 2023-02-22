Warwickshire marks One year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Warwickshire will be marking the event to show solidarity for the people of Ukraine and reflect on how Warwickshire communities stepped up to help support those affected.

A national minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Friday 24 February to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Over the last year, more than a thousand Ukrainian nationals have begun a new chapter of their lives in Warwickshire with more than 600 residents generously welcoming Ukrainian refugees to their homes, via the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Izzi Seccombe, said:

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, we will be demonstrating our support to our Ukrainian friends by flying the Ukrainian flag at full mast and observing a one-minute silence at 11am to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the country.

“From the start of the war the people of Warwickshire stepped up and showed incredible generosity by donating goods, providing support, and opening their homes to enable Ukrainians to come to the UK and live safely. I am immensely proud of everyone who has helped to provide a safe sanctuary to those in need and for those who continue to do so. This for me is a testament to what a fantastic place Warwickshire is to live.”

To mark the one-year anniversary there will be a dedicated service in Ukrainian at the Ukrainian church in Coventry Ukrainian Catholic Church Coventry on Friday 24 February at 10am and a commemorative service in St Andrews Church, Rugby, on Saturday 25th February at 11am.

As the war sadly continues, more Ukrainians need a place of safety, and the Council are seeking new hosts in Warwickshire to help those coming to the UK as well as those already in Warwickshire who need to move on from their initial sponsorship arrangement.

If you are interested in hosting Ukrainians, you can join the 'Homes for Ukraine' Sponsorship scheme. This bespoke scheme will offer a route to those who want to come to the UK who have someone here willing to provide them with a home. It will enable individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to volunteer accommodation and provide a route to safety for those forced to escape their homeland.

Alternately if you are interested in hosting in Warwickshire we now have a dedicated team who are supporting matching and rematching. Please get in touch via the helpline, 0800 408 1447 or email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk to discuss further.