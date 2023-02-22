Rogue Trader Sentenced to Five Years' Imprisonment

A rogue trader who took advantage of a retired Rugby resident, defrauding him of over £100,000 has been sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment.

The prosecution was brought by Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service following an investigation.

Darren Mitchell who traded as Stately Paving Ltd offered driveway block paving, building and landscaping work.

Mr Mitchell first door knocked the elderly resident’s bungalow in July 2014 and agreed to block pave his driveway and remove an old greenhouse. He returned to the property again and again together with others unknown, pressurising the resident in to paying for more work including fencing, repairs to windows, building a brick shed and laying new turf. Some of this work was never done or wasn’t needed and the pensioner was charged grossly excessive amounts. A Trading Standards expert witness estimated that the true value of the work carried out by Mr Mitchell and his workmen was less than £20,000, with remedial works being required costing approximately £3,835. The victim had been charged £120,000.

Over time the resident was systematically defrauded of over £100,000, sometimes withdrawing large amounts of cash from his bank account on a daily basis to pay Mr Mitchell. On one occasion the victim wrote a cheque for £20,000 which was meant to pay for a new shed. Instead Mr Mitchell used the money to buy three vehicles.

In order to remain hidden from his customers, Mr Mitchell gave the name of a Leicestershire farm as his business address, despite having no connection at all with the farm or the people living there.

When Warwickshire Trading Standards Service became aware of the fraud they launched an investigation, but in 2017 Mr Mitchell disappeared and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found and subsequently arrested in 2019.

At Warwick Crown Court on Friday 11th March 2022, Mr Darren Mitchell (aged 47 and of no fixed abode) was found guilty of four offences contrary to the Fraud Act 2006 and one offence contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

On day 3 of the 5 day trial, Mr Mitchell again disappeared and was not present when he was sentenced by His Honour Judge Rochford on 11th January 2023. Mr Mitchell remains at large.

If you see this man, do not approach him but ring 999 or, if you have any information contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In his absence, Mr Mitchell was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment and ordered to pay compensation of £100,000

In mitigation Mr Ashton, representing Mr Mitchell, said that to his knowledge his client had not repeated his offending.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

This has been a very lengthy and complicated investigation, but I’m delighted that our Trading Standards Service has been able to bring about a successful prosecution. "Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to seek to protect the most vulnerable in our community by raising awareness of the activities of rogue traders, supporting vulnerable residents when rogue traders arrive on their doorstep and investigating and prosecuting perpetrators."

Report rogue traders to Warwickshire Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133 (Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline).

Use our approved trader schemes to find traders that are vetted and Trading Standards approved, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders