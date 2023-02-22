Supporting your independence and mental wellbeing

Good mental health and independence are interconnected, and both can have a positive impact on one another.

Having good mental health enables you to function at your best, make decisions, manage daily tasks, and maintain social connections, contributing to your sense of independence. Independence can, in turn, promote good mental health by enabling you to engage in activities that promote wellbeing, connect with others, and pursue your goals.

By prioritising your mental health, you can build resilience and develop coping mechanisms that enable you to manage stress and maintain your independence. The five ways to wellbeing can be used to improve your independence and mental wellbeing:

Connect – it is crucial to stay connected with friends, family, and the wider community, which can help people feel more supported and less alone.

Be active - staying physically active can help to build strength, stamina, and resilience, which supports your independence and promotes good mental health.

Take notice - paying attention to the present moment can help people to better understand their mental state and stay in control of their mental health.

Learn - learning new skills and gaining knowledge is an excellent way to stay engaged and active, boost self-esteem and provide a sense of accomplishment.

Give - Giving back to the community can help people to feel connected and valued, and it can also be an excellent way to build social connections and gain a sense of purpose.

While there are many things that we can do individually to improve our independence and mental health, there is also support available.

For supporting your independence, the Living Well website contains a wide range of information and services that could make taking care of an individual’s needs, and those of their family and friends, a bit easier. The webpage also promotes healthy lifestyles and encourages individuals to take early action to keep themselves independent and well.

For signposting to the right mental health support for you, from general wellbeing maintenance to crisis support, visit Wellbeing For Warwickshire, which contains a range of support services available via phone, face-to-face hubs or online. If you are feeling hopeless and like there is nowhere to turn, visit the Dear Life website or call 08081 966 798 for crisis support mental health services in Coventry and Warwickshire (available 24/7).

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Adult Social Care & Health, said:

“Recent challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs of living have made it harder for many people to maintain their independence and support their mental health. Taking steps to prioritise your wellbeing and independence, no matter how small, is a worthwhile thing to do. It's important to remember that maintaining independence doesn't mean avoiding support altogether. Sometimes, people may need help to maintain their independence and care for their mental health. You are not alone – don’t hesitate to reach out for support when you need it."

To find out more about the mental health support services available within Warwickshire, visit our Mental Health webpages.

Information about staying well physically as well as mentally is also available on our Wellness webpages.