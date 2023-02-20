£2 bus fare cap to be extended in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council has welcomed news, released by the government, that bus fares will continue to be capped at £2 for a further 3 months, making it cheaper for residents to travel by bus.

The scheme means that bus passengers in Warwickshire will only pay a maximum of £2 for a single bus journey, regardless of the distance travelled. The Government has committed £75million of further investment to extend the scheme, previously running until the end of March, to continue until 30 June 2023. A further £80million has been confirmed to protect vital bus services people rely on for work, education, medical appointments and shopping.

In Warwickshire, the following operators are signed up to the scheme:

Stagecoach

Arriva

National Express Coventry

National Express West Midlands

Pulhams

A&M Group - Flexibus (Service 9 only)

IndieGo PLUS Demand Responsive Transport (DRT)

For residents who use the Warwickshire County Council-funded IndieGo PLUS DRT service in Hatton and West Warwick, the £2 single fare is now available for journeys booked for 2023. More details here: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/indiegoplus

Councillor Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

"We are delighted to announce that the £2 bus fare cap will be extended in Warwickshire. This is fantastic news for our residents, particularly those who may be struggling with the rising costs of living, and those who rely on buses to get to work, school or college. It will also improve employment opportunities for people from lower income households. The extended bus fare cap is also good news for the environment, as it will hopefully encourage people to use public transport instead of driving their cars, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution in the county.”

More details on Warwickshire routes and timetables, along with a journey planner can be found by visiting: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses.

For more information about public transport in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport.