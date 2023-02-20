Stay ‘flipping’ safe while having fun this Pancake Day

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding residents to be safe and responsible in the kitchen as Pancake Day approaches.

Shrove Tuesday (21 February) marks the beginning of Lent and is a time when many people up and down the country turn on the hob and make pancakes before the start of the traditional 40 day fast.

But while it’s very easy for you to become distracted by the tantalising aroma of a warm pancake sprinkled with lemon juice and sugar, fire safety might not be your top priority.

Pan fires can take hold quickly and have devastating consequences. With children also wanting to be part of the pancake fun, it’s easy to have your attention diverted elsewhere which is why WFRS is urging residents to be fire safe so that everyone can enjoy the day safely.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Fire & Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Making pancakes can be lots of fun for the whole family and they certainly can be delicious. However, over half of all accidental fires in the home start in the kitchen so please take care, especially when cooking with hot oil.

“Take extra steps to protect you and your family whilst cooking, such as tidying the kitchen and workspaces, moving handles, tea towels and oven mitts away from the hob and making sure pans are clean and in working order, as a build up of fat and grease can ignite a fire.

“Keep distractions to a minimum and always keep a careful eye on children. When you have finished cooking, make sure all appliances are turned off and the cooking area is clear.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service offers the following safety tips:

When using a frying pan or cooking with hot oil, remember:

Never leave the frying pan unattended when the heat is switched on

Do not move the pan if it is on fire

If a pan does catch fire:

Don’t take any risks. Turn off the heat if it is safe to do so – never throw water over it

Don’t attempt to tackle the fire yourself

Get out, stay out and call 999

Having working smoke alarms will also increase your chances of escaping unharmed. Have an escape plan that everyone knows and follow it – know exactly which way you will leave your home and where you will go.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working properly:

Test your smoke alarms at least once a month

Change the battery every year (unless it’s a 10-year alarm)

Clean it out properly at least twice a year, by vacuuming the inside

For more information and advice on staying fire safe, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.