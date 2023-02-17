Warwickshire Fire and Rescue urges safety in the kitchen this half term

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking residents to make sure children are fully clued up on kitchen fire safety as February half term approaches.

During half term, many children across Warwickshire will be swapping time in the classroom for more time in the kitchen, but whether they’re lending a hand or simply seeking a snack, it’s important to make sure that they know the hazards that are present.

As part of the Fire Kills campaign, WFRS is encouraging parents and carers to make any kitchen activities a chance for kids to learn about cooking safety.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “There are lots of creative ways to teach kids about cooking fire safety and it’s absolutely vital that they know what to do if the worst should happen.

“So, alongside the melting, mixing and making, why not take the chance to pass on your fire safety knowledge? Test your smoke alarms as part of the activity. And remember, never leave a child alone with a hot hob, and help keep them safe by moving matches and saucepan handles out of their reach.

“Beware of becoming distracted, too. Half of all accidental fires in the home start in the kitchen - often because of distractions like phone calls or family. So, whatever happens elsewhere in your home, always make sure you have one eye on the hob or oven.”

Our top tips for staying safe in the kitchen are:

Avoid leaving children alone in the kitchen when cooking. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach.

If you do need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.

Keep tea towels away from the cooker and the hob.

Be careful with electricals. Keep leads and appliances away from water and place toasters and grills away from curtains and kitchen rolls.

Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing, this can easily catch fire.

Double check the hob and oven is off when you’ve finished cooking.

Don’t take risks by tackling a fire. Get out, stay out and call 999.

Make sure you have at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home and test them monthly.

For further advice on fire safety, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.