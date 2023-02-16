Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund: No-Mow and Wildflowers on George Eliot Hospital Site

Wildflower meadows, once a feature of George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton, are set to spring into life again thanks to funding from WCC's Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust has been awarded £4,916 in funding as part of the scheme to introduce a no-mow green corridor around the entire hospital. This will help join up other green spaces that border the hospital, such as the area at the back of Bermuda Park.

The £1m Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund is allocated by Warwickshire County Council and supports a wide range of small, community-powered initiatives across Warwickshire in addressing the climate change emergency.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “This is a fantastic project from the George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and one that we were very happy to support with Green Shoots Funding.

“At its heart, is the real desire to restore that which has been lost over time and to give the hospital staff, visitors and local community a pleasant and natural space to enjoy.

“This project is a fantastic example of the fact that you do not need to invest a great deal of money to have a large impact on our immediate environments. I look forward to watching this project develop over the coming months, creating spaces that I hope will be enjoyed in Nuneaton for generations to come.”

In addition to creating the no-mow perimeter which will benefit patients, staff and the community, the Trust will sow native wildflower seeds to encourage flower growth, supporting wider biodiversity in the area.

Jenni Northcote, Chief Strategy, Service Transformation and Primary Care Officer, highlighted the schemes significance: “We are delighted to receive this funding which will help in our long-term target to provide a more environmentally focussed service as part of our Green Plan; benefitting our patients, visitors, staff and importantly, the environment.

“Bringing back this area will provide essential biodiversity across a large area, and we hope to see lots of native plants growing which we can all enjoy, bringing essential wildlife into the area and benefitting the wider Nuneaton community.”

The Trust’s volunteering service will recruit volunteers from the community to deliver this exciting project and some of this resource will be used to maintain and improve the patient and staff gardens at the hospital.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust is an integral part of the community in Nuneaton and Bedworth and part of the proposed no-mow perimeter already offers a walkway through the hospital. This route is used throughout the day by dog walkers, school children, parents and other members of the local community.

So that these members of the local community can learn about the purpose of the new green space, the wildflowers that are growing, and the types of flora and fauna they can look out for, there will be information boards situated along the route.

More information about the George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust Charity can be found online: https://www.geh.nhs.uk/about-us/charitable-funds/

A full list of projects that will receive Green Shoots Community Climate Change funding can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/regeneration-projects/green-shoots-community-climate-change-fund-2022/5

For more information about the Fund, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/greenshootsfund

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

