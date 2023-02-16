Support Worker (Bedworth) - Applewood Support

We are branching out into the Bedworth area and are looking to put together a new team!

We are looking to recruit people who have a positive, up-beat attitude, are passionate about helping people and making a difference to the lives of the people we support.

Don’t drive? No problem! Our calls are in close proximity, and you can walk between them. Or you can take advantage of our cycle at work programme.

Never done care work before! No problem! We offer a 3-day induction training programme and ongoing support right from the start. We are fully invested in your future and will guide you every step of the way.



I’ve got kids! No problem! How about working evenings then?

Our shifts are:

06:00am – 3:00pm

3:00pm – 10:30pm

Let us know what shift you would prefer to work.



If you are looking for a career that offers security, potential career development, an excellent pension plan, and friendly, supportive colleagues, then apply today.



Responsibilities may include:



Supporting clients with Personal care, administering medication and meal preparation. (Full training provided)



Supporting clients with shopping/community activities



Cleaning/Laundry (light duties only…you won’t be asked to mow the lawn or clean the conservatory windows…)



Chats about the weather…



Successful candidates will also be enrolled on The Care Certificate Training programme (paid for by us) and your hourly rate will be increased once you’ve passed and completed 3 months continuous employment with us.



Required skills for this role:



Reliability– We expect our Support Workers to be reliable. You will be working as part of a team and reliability is essential for this role.



Punctual– Quite often clients require medication, and it is imperative we provide this promptly.



Caring– Our clients are vulnerable and can be experiencing mental and physical challenges, so it is important to show care, respect and empathy when supporting them, at all times.



Positive attitude– A positive attitude can go a long way, and it can make a whole world of difference to someone who is facing challenges in their life. We expect our Support Workers to be positive and have a can-do attitude whilst assisting with our client’s needs.



We are looking for someone who has all the required skills for this role. Our Support Workers are hard-working, but they are also highly valued and respected.

Full PPE is provided, and training on how to wear, use and dispose of correctly, is also provided during Induction Training for our successful candidate.

During these unprecedented times, we are following the government guidelines to ensure our company interaction remains safe for employees, visitors, and clients.

Care is a career not just a job. Every day is different and the work that you do really does make a difference to people’s lives.

To apply, please visit: https://applewoodsupport.com/support-worker-bedworth/