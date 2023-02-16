Care Support Workers - Carers Trust Heart of England

We are looking for motivated individuals to join our supportive team at Carers Trust Heart of England

Care Support Workers needed for Coventry area Part/full time shifts available: 7:00 – 14:30 or 14:30 – 22:00 & alternate weekends. We offer competitive rates of pay, mileage allowance & work mobile £750** joining bonus

Please contact Melissa: recruitment@carerstrusthofe.org.uk 024 76101040 for further information and an application pack

** Joining Bonus is subject to Terms and Conditions discussed at interview