Care Support Workers - Carers Trust Heart of England

Care Support Workers  - Carers Trust Heart of England

We are looking for motivated individuals to join our supportive team at Carers Trust Heart of England

 

Care Support Workers needed for Coventry area

 

Part/full time shifts available: 7:00 – 14:30 or 14:30 – 22:00 & alternate weekends.

 

We offer competitive rates of pay, mileage allowance & work mobile

 £750** joining bonus

 

Please contact Melissa:  recruitment@carerstrusthofe.org.uk  024 76101040 for further information and an application pack

 

** Joining Bonus is subject to Terms and Conditions discussed at interview

Published: 16th February 2023

