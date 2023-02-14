Care Assistant - Linden Care Homes

Due to an increase in residency enquires we require additional care staff.

Variable family-friendly shift patterns are available. Working hours to be agreed upon at interview.

Days, £9.75 per hour, £9.97 weekends and bank holidays

Nights £9.83 per hour, £10.14 weekends and bank holidays

Advanced fixed rota for work/life balance, free uniform, full training with career development opportunities.

Free meals are provided during shift.

You will need a warm, friendly and empathetic nature, with a willingness to learn new skills, a good communicator and be able to work as part of a team.

Whilst having experience in a care related environment is an advantage, it is not necessary as full training will be provided. More importantly to us is that you respect and follow our values and have the desire to deliver high-quality care for our residents.

The role includes interaction with residents in the following ways:

Social care and relationships, daily living, communicating, physical health and personal care, administering medication as directed, meals and nutrition, mobilisation, continence care, comfort and rest, maintaining an environment of kindness, care plans and other documentation as required, delivering a high-quality service, interaction with residents and other people in a manner that promotes their self-esteem and a positive self-image.

We are located in Warton near the village of Polesworth and within easy travelling distance from Nuneaton and the surrounding villages.

To apply to join us, please complete the online application form and press submit. Allow 48 hours for processing.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.lindencarehomes.co.uk/job-opportunities/